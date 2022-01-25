THE image of how tough Spain is on corruption has barely changed in a year, according to the 2021 Corruption Perception Index(CPI).

The CPI, published on Tuesday and compiled by Transparency International, is a highly-regarded global measure of anti-corruption efforts.

It ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived level of public sector corruption.

Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments.

These sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Transparency International point out they have no control whatsoever over the figures.

The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

The 2021 Index shows Spain scoring 61 compared to joint-leaders Denmark, Finland, and New Zealand with an 88 rating.

Spain got a 62 rating in the 2020 study.

At the other end of the scale, South Sudan props up the bottom with 11, followed by Syria and Somalia on 13.

Spain comes 34th in the table of 180 countries, down by one place on the 2020 Index.

It’s 14th among the 27 EU member states.

An Transparency International Spain spokesman said that a country like Spain that is ‘among the world’s top 15 economies’ should not be scoring below 70 in the Perception Index if it ‘wants to maintain its image and competitiveness’.

