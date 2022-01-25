ROJALES will be without the traditional Moors & Christian Festival for another year, thanks to rising Covid-19 figures.

The popular expat community of Ciudad Quesada falls within the municipality, meaning disappointment for thousands of Brits.

In a public announcement this morning, January 25, a statement read:

“Due to the current health crisis generated by COVID-19, we inform you that the Department of Festivities and the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Rojales, responsible for February’s celebrations, have agreed to suspend everything due to the greater incidences (of Covid) in the municipality.”

Continuing: ” It is because of our priority to the health of our neighbours and visitors, that we have to adopt these extreme measures.”

A council spokesperson lamented: “It has been a difficult decision, given that this is the second year it has been suspended, but we are aware of our great responsibility, we must do everything in our power to stop the spread of the virus.”

The council went on to thank the tireless work of the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Rojales.

The announcement ended on an upbeat note, claiming: “We are convinced that in the coming year we will be able to enjoy a better situation to enjoy our mid-year festival.”