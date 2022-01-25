A GUIDE dog has been included in the official photo of students graduating with a History degree from Spain’s University of Castilla-La Mancha.

Desi, a golden labrador, was included among the 25 graduates because she studiously attended every class where she faithfully sat beside her owner Abel Beldad, for whom she acts as a guide.

Desi located at the right of her owner Abel (Image: University of Castilla-La Mancha)

“Desi has come to all the classes with me, she is one of the faculty and always behaves wonderfully,” said Beldad who is now in his early 60s.

Six years ago he lost his sight due to irreversible degenerative neuropathy. At the time he was running a bar, Los Arcos, in Ciudad Real.

“I had to leave the bar because it was impossible to continue working,” Beldad told El Diario newspaper.

Abel and Desi (Image: University of Castilla-La Mancha)

Instead, he decided to study for a history degree which he began in 2018.

Beldad, who did not know how to read Braille, received help from the Support Service for Students with Disabilities (SAED)at the university.

He studied hard for the university entrance exams for those over 45 years of age and passed.

READ MORE: