HIS books recounting the trials and tribulations of living off-plan in southern Spain’s Alpujarras have enthralled and inspired readers across the globe and now Chris Stewart’s Driving Over Lemons is set for the screen

The story of the hapless Englishman, who was the original drummer and a founding member of rock band Genesis but missed out on early fame when he left the band just before they found success, runs to four books and will be dramatised in a TV series.

There are four books in the El Valero series.

Stewart, a modern-day Gerald Brennan, recounts misadventures as he and wife Ana set about building a life at el Valero, the tumbledown finca nestled in a crease of the foothills of the Sierra Nevada south of Granada.

Chris and family crossing a river to reach their property. Photo released by Premier PR

The autobiographical tomes, which have sold over 2 million copies, chart the journey to self-sufficiency as the couple navigate rural customs, wily locals, and the forces of nature to become a valued part of the local community.

“We look for stories filled with rich characters in unique situations, that will make captivating television, this isn’t always easy to find, but Driving Over Lemons has it in spades,” explained Simon Lupton of Seven Seas Films which is behind the production.

“The story intrigued us from the start – so many of us have daydreamed about uprooting our lives for sunnier climes, and his tales of the reality of doing this has provided the most brilliant story filled with humour, miscommunication, inspiration, challenges, and gratitude. And all set against the gorgeous Andalusian backdrop. I think audiences will fall for its charm, as much as we have,” added Dan Sefton who is writing the script.

Hapless optimisit: Chris Stewart

No details have yet been released on who might be given the role of Chris, now 70, Ana or their daughter Chloe but filming will take place on location in the Alpujarras during 2022.The TV series will follow in the footsteps of the dramatisation of other such adventures such as hugely successful The Durrells about the Corfu sojourn of Gerald Durrell’s family and the mini-series A Year in Provence based on Peter Mayle’s memoir.

