AN ACTOR famous for his roles on the stage and in TV dramas in Spain has died after a fire broke out at his property in the Tetuan district of Madrid.
Arturo Arribas, 55, who was known for his roles in TV dramas Hospital Central and Al Salir de Clase, died from smoke exhalation on Wednesday evening confirmed Emergencias Madrid.
The fire broke out in the actor’s apartment at number 22, Calle San Raimundo in the upmarket Bellas Vistas area of Tetuan shortly before 7pm on January 26.
Madrid fire brigade arrived swiftly at the scene and forced open the door at Arribas’ property to find it engulfed in toxic smoke.
The actor was found collapsed on the floor and despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tributes flowed in from across Spain’s cultural scene.
“Teatro Español and Naves del Español at the Matadero mourn the death of Arturo Arribas, an actor and singer who worked on productions such as The Trojans, Tartuffe, Winter under the Table, and Las bicicletas son para el verano. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. RIP”
