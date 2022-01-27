AN ACTOR famous for his roles on the stage and in TV dramas in Spain has died after a fire broke out at his property in the Tetuan district of Madrid.

Arturo Arribas, 55, who was known for his roles in TV dramas Hospital Central and Al Salir de Clase, died from smoke exhalation on Wednesday evening confirmed Emergencias Madrid.

The fire broke out in the actor’s apartment at number 22, Calle San Raimundo in the upmarket Bellas Vistas area of Tetuan shortly before 7pm on January 26.

Madrid fire brigade arrived swiftly at the scene and forced open the door at Arribas’ property to find it engulfed in toxic smoke.

#Incendio en vivienda en C/ San Raimundo con un fallecido. El humo sale por la cubierta. @BomberosMad localizan y sofocan el fuego. En las labores de rastreo encuentran a un hombre de 55 años en parada cardiorrespiratoria. @SAMUR_PC intenta su reanimación durante 30 min sin éxito pic.twitter.com/pClYEovZ2W — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) January 26, 2022

The actor was found collapsed on the floor and despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes flowed in from across Spain’s cultural scene.

Teatro Español y Naves del Español en Matadero lamentan el fallecimiento de Arturo Arribas, actor y cantante que trabajó en montajes como Las troyanas, Tartufo, El invierno bajo la mesa

o Las bicicletas son para el verano. Nuestro más sincero pésame a su familia y amigos. DEP pic.twitter.com/UkMisB2Tp7 — Teatro Español (@TeatroEspanol) January 27, 2022

“Teatro Español and Naves del Español at the Matadero mourn the death of Arturo Arribas, an actor and singer who worked on productions such as The Trojans, Tartuffe, Winter under the Table, and Las bicicletas son para el verano. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. RIP”

READ MORE: