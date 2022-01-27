THE brutal murder of a mother at the hands of her husband has been confirmed as the first femicide to be reported in Andalucia this year.

The mum-of-two was found stabbed to death by her husband at her Algarinejo home in Granada on Tuesday (January 25).

Her partner, 48, was discovered at the same address with fatal injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have confirmed the 50-year-old victim had not made any prior complaints against her husband and there was no history of domestic violence on file.

Cops also said that no-one else was involved and that they were treating the tragedy as a murder-suicide.

The pair leave behind two young children.

The 50-year-old woman’s tragic death comes just one month after the last woman was killed at the hands of her partner in Andalucia.

Statistics kept by the Spanish government show that since 2003 at least 1,125 women have been murdered by their partners or ex-partners in Spain, including at least 43 women in 2021.

Since 2003 Spain has logged killings as gender violence if there is evidence that the killer and the victim had been or were in a relationship.

On January 1 the definition of gender violence was broadened to include the murder of any woman or children in which gender is deemed to have played a role.

Every case will be analysed, and the statistics will be further divided into five categories ranging from killings linked to sexual exploitation, trafficking or prostitution to the killing of minors – boys and girls – if the crime is believed to have been carried out with the intent of harming a woman.

