2 bedroom Apartment for sale in La Manga del Mar Menor with pool garage - € 181,000

Apartment La Manga del Mar Menor, Murcia 2 beds 2 baths € 181,000

These apartments are located in La Manga del Mar Menor, it is a residential area with community pool, gardens and common areas where you will find various activities to do, you can see them all in the plane, it is very close from the leisure area, restaurants and the beach. All properties have private garage You can choose different apartments, from two to three bedrooms and also on the ground floor, or up to a 9th. All have a living room, kitchen and 2 bathrooms. In this case, the photos show a bright house with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large terrace, living room and kitchen. Contact… See full property details