A MAN has died after an accident while working at a house in Malaga, police say.

Emergency services rushed to the corner of Plaza Lagos in Santa Rosalia-Maqueda at around 11.30am on Saturday.

Police said they were called to reports a man had been found seriously injured after he fell from a height of one meter while drilling.

The force confirmed on Sunday that the man, aged 57, has sadly died from his injuries.

