AN outbreak of Covid on the set of new movie The Mother, filming in Gran Canaria, allowed star Joseph Fiennes to fly back to spend time with his wife in Mallorca.

The Handmaiden’s Tale actor, 51, is currently renovating a country home with his Spanish wife Maria Dolores Dieguez on the island.

The pair have lived on and off Mallorca for nearly a decade and have two daughters together, with one born in Mallorca.

Dieguez is a photographer and has a studio in Palma.

The star normally keeps a low profile when he is staying on the island.

Fiennes, the star of Shakespeare in Love opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, is known for his work on period piece dramas and has received numerous awards such as Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for British Academy Film Award.

