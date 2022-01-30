FERNANDO Leon de Aranoa’s black comedy The Good Boss, starring Javier Bardem, scooped the Best Comedy prize at the Feroz Awards.

The Association of Cinematographic Reporters of Spain selected the film from a shortlist that also included Kiko Martinez’s The Cover and Miguel Torrente Gomez and Bin Fang’s The Girlfriend.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio and Reposado P.C., The Good Boss premiered last year at the San Sebastian Film Festival, reuniting director Aranoa with Bardem 19 years after Mondays In The Sun, which represented Spain in the Oscar race back in 2003.

Their new satire sees Bardem play the (not-so-good) boss of the title, an owner of a scales manufacturing company obsessed with controlling the work and private lives of his employees.

Bardem also won the Best Leading Actor award at the ninth edition of the Feroz Awards for his performance in the film. The ceremony, dubbed ‘The Spanish Golden Globes’ also saw the award for Best Dramatic Film go to Maixabel, a true story about ETA terrorism produced by Koldo Zuazua, Juan Moreno and Guillermo Sempere.

