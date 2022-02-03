Catalan fashion designer Antonio Miro passed away on Thursday, February 3 after suffering a heart attack.

Born in Sabadell in 1947, the son of a tailor burst onto the fashion scene when he opened his own shop, Groc, at the tender age of 20.

He soon became an icon in the world of fashion bringing his designs to international markets under his Antonio Miro label.

He famously designed the uniform of Catalunya’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra as well as the outfits for the ceremony at Barcelona’s ’92 Olympic Games.

He also designed the curtain at Barcelona’s Opera House the Gran Teatre del Liceu.

In 1987 he received the Cristóbal Balenciaga Award as the best Spanish designer.

READ MORE: