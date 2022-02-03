A new elevated wooden walkway through a gorge is now part of an extended path that’s not for the faint-hearted in Alicante Province

It’s based in Relleu, some 25 minutes inland from Benidorm and Villajoyosa.

The town is in the Sierra l’Alguilar which offers outstanding views of the mountains and is a popular area for walkers.

The recently-finished Relleu Dam path allows visitors an even closer glimpse of the gorge area and the idea was conceived a year ago by the local council.

It links up an existing path that starts in Relleu which now runs for 4.6 kilometres.

The new walkway section runs for 212 metres with a safety rail to help calm down any nervous visitors.

It snakes its way alongside the 40 metre gap in the ravine gorge to offer views that were only previously available to climbers.

The path ends at the disused Amadorio reservoir dam with a spectacular glass-bottom viewpoint to look down at the riverbed.

WALKWAY’S VIEWPOINT END

Work has cost €85,000, half of which has come from European funding.

Relleu mayor, Lino Pascual, said: “This is designed as a tourist attraction designed to appreciate an unknown area like the dam.”

Pascual is not ruling out extending the path further along the gorge as well as linking up with paths in neighbouring municipalities to create longer walking trails.

