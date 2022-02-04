EXTRA virgin olive oil could crush cancer, according to ground-breaking research.

A team of American scientists discovered that more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day has the power to kill off human cancer cells.

While destroying cancer kills, it helps people to lower their level of ‘bad’ cholesterol if they swap their butter and mayonnaise consumption out for their ‘healthy fat’ of olive oil.

Lead scientist Dr Marta Guasch-Ferre, of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the findings should encourage a higher intake of olive oil and other unsaturated vegetable oils.

The team discovered that people who consumed more than half a tablespoon of olive oil a day were 19% less likely to die from any cause than people who rarely or never had olive oil.

Their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease was 19% and their risk of dying from cancer was 17% lower.

The study of more than 90,000 people asked participants about their diet every four years, including about olive oil used in salad dressings, added to food or bread, and used for baking or frying at home.

They were followed up for 28 years, during which time 36,856 people died.

