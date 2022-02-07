DANCE floors in Murcia region nightclubs and concert venues are likely to reopen next week if COVID-19 case rates continue to fall.

Infection rates have eased by 50% in the last seven days as the sixth ‘wave’ of the pandemic recedes.

Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño, said on Monday that nightlife dance areas will be back in business next week if ‘the downward trend continues’.

JUAN JOSE PEDREÑO

The measure has particularly hit live music venues since December who have had to either cancel or postpone gigs.

Pedreño also announced that hospitality and nightlife will be able to operate at full indoor capacity from Wednesday if they use COVID passports.

A 75% limit will apply to businesses who do not request a passport, up from the current 30% ceiling.

Outside and interior table limits remain the same, as is the requirement for food and drink to be consumed when seated.

