Spain’s government has announced a 9.5-million-euro plan to boost tourism to La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands in the hope of rebuilding livelihoods in the wake of a devastating volcano.

La Palma is one of the poorest areas of Spain and dependent on tourism, leading authorities to invest in promoting volcano themed tours, in an attempt to rebuild its economy.

Solidified walls of lava up to 70 metres high and gases seeping from the crater are drawing huge crowds of tourists who have come to see the aftermath of the eruption.

The volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands destroyed many homes and buildings and left the islanders vulnerable after the volcano erupted for 85 days straight.

Now the volcanic eruption has ceased erupting, residents are faced with rebuilding their lives after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.

“Despite unleashing so much destruction, the volcano has created opportunities and tourism is one of them,” says Mariano Hernandez Zapata, head of the island’s government.

More cruise ships have been stopping off to visit the island, following similarities with Iceland and Haweii, despite many residents’ homes being covered by lava and electricity and water still being cut off in many areas.

