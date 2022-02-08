THEY already each have an Oscar to their name and now Spain’s golden couple are both among those nominated for another at this year’s Academy Awards.

Javier Bardem has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos while his wife Penelope Cruz goes up for Best Actress in Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers.

Bardem, 52, won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for his role as psychopathic assassin Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers’ modern western drama film No Country for Old Men

He has also been nominated two other times for Spanish language films, Before Night Falls (2000) and Biutiful (2010).

This is also the fourth Oscar nomination for Penelope Cruz,47, who in 2009 won Best Supporting Actress in Woody Allen’s Vicki Cristina Barcelona.

She was nominated for Best Actress in 2007 for the lead role in Almodovar’s Volver and Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for Rob Marshall’s music drama Nine.

The pair first met in 1992 when they starred together in Jamon Jamon but it wasn’t until they were reunited as on screen lovers in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona that their relationship blossomed.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem are each up for their second Oscar. Photo: Cordon Press

They got together at a wrap party when filming came to an end and three years later in 2010 they secretly tied the knot.

The pair have two children, son Leo, who was born in January 2011 and daughter Luna who arrived in July 2013.

Two other Spaniards are included in the list of this year’s nominations; Alberto Iglesias is nominated for Best Original Score for Parallel Mothers and Alberto Mielgo in the category of Best Animated Short Film for The Windshield Wiper.

