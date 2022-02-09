THE European Cricket Network, dubbed the ‘Champions League of cricket’ is underway in Malaga.

The tournament sees 30 European nations battle it out in fast-paced 90 minute cricket matches at the Cartama Oval.

Five Malaga schools are attending the tournament with around 30 students each.

The tournament has been designed to inflame the interest of kids in keeping with the tournament slogan: ‘Cricket’s Cool’.

Spectators can have their photographs taken with the European Cricket League trophy and even the option to act as ball retriever in the live games.

The children will also be able to go ‘behind-the-scenes’ of a live broadcast to see how cricket is broadcast in real time.

Students will also be taught the basic skills of cricket with sessions laid on each morning via two qualified coaches including the assistant national team coach for Spain.

It is hoped that the tournament will inspire more Europeans to get involved in the sport which remains rather niche on the continent.

The event is being shown across 40 different countries.

