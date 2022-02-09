THE Council of Ministers has agreed to eliminate the use of face masks outdoors from Thursday, and put an end to their use in school playgrounds.

“This time, yes, children will be able to play in the school playground, during breaktime, without masks,” said the government spokesperson and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, at the press conference following the Council of Ministers, which gave the green light to the end of the outdoor face mask requirement.



“Spanish children have set a great example of responsibility during all this time and this will undoubtedly be great news for them, for their teachers and also for their parents,” Rodriguez added.

The general rule revokes the compulsory wearing of face masks outdoors with two exceptions: mass events in which people have to stand, or, if seated and a safety distance of 1.5 metres cannot be maintained.

Face masks will still be compulsory in indoor public spaces.

Spain has been by and large strict on its mask-wearing policy throughout the pandemic and its citizens have willingly complied in general.

READ MORE: