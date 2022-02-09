FILM FANS have favourite actors and genres, but which locations prove to be the top go-to destinations in Europe for film-makers themselves?

Research shows that The Cabo de Gata nature reserve in Almeria is by far the most filmed location in Spain, appearing in 99 movies to date.

In celebration of Global Movie Day (February 12), researchers trawled through 120 years of film history to uncover the most popular filming locations in every country around the world.

Unsurprisingly, the most-filmed location in the world is Central Park in New York City, with 532 movie credits.

Europe’s number one movie location is Trafalgar Square in London, with 131 appearances.

TOP SPOTS: Most-filmed locations in each country around Europe

It seems to appear in every “arriving in London” montage, so it’s no wonder.

The real-life square is packed with galleries and museums, and frequented by protesters due to its proximity to Whitehall.

The most-credited location outside of Europe and America is Kabul in Afghanistan (113 credits).

Here in Spain, the most-filmed location sits comfortably in the world’s top five.

The popular Cabo de Gata is part of the coastal region of Andalusia.

ICONIC: The monastery scene in The Good The Bad & The Ugly

Notable films set (at least) partly in the natural park, at the Playa de Mónsul, include ‘Antony and Cleopatra’ (1972), ‘The NeverEnding Story’ (1984), ‘The Adventures of Baron Munchausen’ (1988), ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989) and ‘Talk to Her’ (2002).

The classic monastery scene from Sergio Leone’s ‘The Good, The Bad & The Ugly’ (1966) was also made there, with the classic finale made some 800km north in Burgos.

