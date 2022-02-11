THE most romantic day of the year arrives at Malaga Metrovacesa drive-in with several sweet-of-heart movies in tow.

From today, Friday February 11, until Valentine’s Day, the popular drive-in— with a capacity for 250 vehicles and more than 250 deck chairs in front of a huge 250-square-metre screen, making it the second largest drive-in in Europe—will be treating duos looking for a romantic night out.

Classic romantic films will be screened including: Pretty Woman, Love by Surprise, the musical Moulin Rouge and the steamy Fifty Shades of Grey.

A special Valentine’s Day menu will be on offer over the coming days and includes two starters, dinner, chocolate crepe and a bottle of cava.

For those looking to shout to the world about their love, there will be a “Say it big” campaign, where couples will be able to leave a message on the big screen for their sweetheart. This pack includes a double ticket and Valentine’s Day menu.

What’s more, the venue will also marry couples who want to take their love to the next level and celebrate their wedding in true “Las Vegas” style, with Elvis Presley as master of ceremonies.



The ceremony will take place in a luxurious classic car, with the cinema screen in the background and the immortalised voice of Elvis Presley sounding, completed with a menu that includes strawberries, a bottle of cava, a starter, two main courses and chocolate crepes.

So if you’re looking for a romantic night out, Malaga’s Metrovacesa drive-in offers four film-fun days and the chance to say “I do.”

