SPANISH actor Antonio Resines has been released from hospital after spending 45 days in Intensive Care following complications with COVID-19.

The 67-year-old was hospitalised in December just a few days before he was due to get his booster jab.

Doctors at the Gregorio Marañon General University Hospital in Madrid have now placed Resines in their Post ICU-Covid Care outpatient program, which offers comprehensive multidisciplinary care to patients who have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for prolonged periods.

Actress Loles Leon previously said on January 21 that the Torrelavega-born star had ‘come through the hardest part of his battle’.

She said: “He is going to have a long time to recover, but he is much better. He has already come through the hardest part of his battle because Antonio is Antonio Resines, and he could.”

His family said he had received two vaccinations and was ‘days away’ from receiving his third when he was struck down with the virus.

Resines played the leading role of Diego Serrano in the successful series Los Serranos and is also known for appearing opposite Penelope Cruz in the Queen of Spain, as well as playing Felix in the Spanish version of hit US comedy, Cheers.

