A ‘large scale’ drugs trafficking gang in Alicante Province that cultivated and sold marijuana has been brought down by the Policia Nacional.
Ten people, all of Albanian nationality, and aged between 19 and 32, have been arrested in Elche, after months of police surveillance.
Three crew members were sent straight to jail after court appearances.
They’ve all been charged with public health crimes in addition to belonging to a criminal group and illegally using electricity.
The police said it was a ‘well-structured’ gang that used several homes and industrial properties across Alicante Province as indoor marijuana farms.
Searches were made of six addresses with over 2,000 marijuana plants removed along with €4,330 in cash.
All of the indoor farms had sophisticated electrical systems that illegally tapped into the power grid.
