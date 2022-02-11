THE Guardia Civil is investigating four people from a Murcia-based telecoms company for illegally distributing football matches to bars and restaurants as well as home subscribers.

The complaint was filed in August 2020 by La Liga who have been clamping down on pirate TV operations relaying subscription matches via private internet networks.

They say that the clandestine distribution of match coverage pulls down the revenue earned from authorised pay providers like Movistar.

Guardia officers discovered 14 hospitality establishments in the Murcia region offering illegal screenings to customers.

Details of the provider have not been made public but proceedings are being handled by a San Javier court, suggesting that it is based in the Mar Menor area.

A search of the company base, saw the seizure of 13 decoders as well as subscription cards for pay TV services in addition to computer equipment.

RACK OF DECODERS FOR SUBSCRIPTION CHANNELS

The Guardia probe revealed that the firm’s ‘football package’ was also available to home subscribers.

The company’s two bosses as well as two employees face possible charges of crimes against intellectual property.

READ MORE: