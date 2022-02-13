3 bedroom Bungalow for sale in La Nucia with pool - € 190,000

Bungalow La Nucia, Alicante 3 beds 1 baths € 190,000

Very sunny and fresh terrace house on a small community with large plot over 2500m2 and community pool very secluded and sunny. Walking distance to supermarket masymas, BBVA, bus stop, BP etc. Ground floor with hall entrance, 1 guest-Wc, 1 bedrooms, living-dining-room with american kitchen. Access to a glassed in terrace with great views towards Serra Bernia mountain, Calpe rock and the Mediterranean sea. Up-stairs there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom/shower, and two terraces. In the basement there is a big storage room. The property is in very good condition… See full property details