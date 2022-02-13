TOURIST attraction The Charterhouse in Valldemossa has reopened having been closed to the public for three months.

Mayor Nadal Torres said he hoped that visitor numbers would increase significantly this year.

Valldemossa is heavily reliant on tourism, with the Charterhouse the most visited site in the village.

The Charterhouse in Valldemossa (Wikipedia)

Every part of it apart from the Priory Cell will be open to visitors.

The famous palace was the residence of King Sancho of Mallorca in the 15th century and birthplace of Saint Catherine of Palma, one of the Patron Saints of Mallorca in 1533.

The opening times are Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 2.30pm, with piano recitals scheduled for 11am, 11.30am, noon, 12.30pm and 1pm, Monday to Saturday.

