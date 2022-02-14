COVID passports will cease to be used in the Murcia region from Wednesday.

There will be no capacity limits for hospitality and nightlife businesses, with dance floors able to reopen.

Table limits are also abolished along with the end of a ban on food and drink consumption when standing up.

Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, announced the return to ‘normality’ at a news conference on Monday.

The only restriction that remains will be the need to use a mask indoors.

Murcia dance floors have been the hardest hit in recent months, after they were ‘cleared’ on December 23 due to the rise in COVID infections.

The ban, together with other measures such as capacity restrictions, triggered a flood of postponements and cancellation of live music events.

Fernando Lopez Miras said: “The end to this unbearable situation is closer than ever today. We have left behind the hardest days and we owe that to the measures, to the vaccines and above all to the million and a half Murcians,”

“We have managed to break the sixth wave with prudence, responsibility and without forgetting its serious cost,” he added.

Health experts said that the COVID passport had little or no effect on infection rates, which have tumbled in recent weeks.

The only tangible benefit was that they encouraged a rise in vaccinations in those regions that chose to use them.

Andalucia finishes with the passport on Tuesday, meaning there are now just four regions that are still using it to varying degrees.

