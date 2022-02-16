A 13-year-old student at a Murcia City bilingual private school knifed his teacher in the back during a lesson this Wednesday morning.

Reports described the 41-year-old male victim as an ‘Irish national’.

He teaches English and technology at the Monteagudo school on Carril de la Condomina, which prides itself on high educational standards including youngsters taking British exams.

He was stabbed three times but his injuries were not thought to be serious.

He was taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia while the boy was detained by the Policia Nacional.

The regional La Verdad newspaper says that the student only joined the fee-paying school last year and assaulted the teacher at around 10.30 am.

Before the lesson, the youngster went to the toilets and showed the knife off to a friend.

Once the lesson started and when the teacher faced away from the class, the boy knifed him three times.

Sources told La Verdad that there were no previous incidents between the teacher and student.

The nationality of the boy is not known.

