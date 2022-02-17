A TWO-year-old girl has died after falling from a balcony in Malaga.

Police said the child was taken to hospital by ambulance after falling from a building in Alhaurin el Grande on Tuesday afternoon (February 15).

The tot was rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Malaga where she remained in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit but she sadly passed away from her injuries on Thursday morning.

Police have launched an investigation into the fall, which happened on Calle Cartama at 2.30pm on Tuesday.

