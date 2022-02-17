SPANISH power company Iberdrola has opened what it claims to be southern Europe’s largest electric car recharging area.

The ‘ultra-fast’ facility is located on the A-70 on the southern Costa Blanca close to Alicante-Elche airport.

Two charging facilities on either side of the motorway allows an electric car to be recharged in less than five minutes.

Iberdrola says that it is the ‘most powerful’ facility in Spain with capacity for up to 16 vehicles to be charged up simultaneously at each point.

The firm’s global head of Smart Mobility, Raquel Blanco, said: “This is a significant investment in this type of infrastructure to provide coverage for intercity travel to users of electric vehicles.”

“These are innovative installations which allow batteries to be charged in a very short time and which, together with the network of recharging points across Spain, represents a definitive commitment to the decarbonisation of mobility in our country.”

BLANCO AT CHARGING POINT(Elche Ayuntamiento image)

Iberdrola has now opened 35 ultra-fast charging stations in Spain.

There are over 450 ‘basic’ charging areas installed by the company in the Valencian Community.

A new point at Ondara in Alicante Province is the latest to go into service.

