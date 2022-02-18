BENIDORM is looking to fine more dog owners who don’t pick up their pet’s mess from streets and pavements.

Police are focusing on city areas where dog fouling has risen in a bid to clear up the resort for both residents and tourists.

Street Cleaning councillor, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, said: “Our street cleaners say there are increases in dog excrement and we’ve brought in the Policia Local to tackle this problem generated by uncivil people who ignore the local ordnance.”

“We will be very scrupulous in enforcing compliance because we cannot allow the city’s image to be damaged by the behaviour of a few people,” he added.



GONZALEZ DE ZARATE(Alicante Provincial Council image)



Penalties are ‘on the spot’ fines ranging between €100 and €120.

Benidorm council says the worst areas for dog mess are the Els Tolls and Madrid neighbourhoods; La Cala; and the Rincón de Loix, especially Calles Stockholm, Monte Carlo, Vienna and Oslo.

Besides police looking out for foul behaviour, owners also face fines if their dog is not micro-chipped or is walking unleashed.

Gonzalez de Zarate added that problems have appeared in areas that were hitherto relatively clean but police resources will be diverted to catch offenders because ‘there isn’t much tourism’ at the moment.

