ALICANTE is to create an artificial island at the port entrance to offer new views of the city and the Mediterranean Sea.

The Port Authority has approved a €2.1 million project for the floating pontoon which will have a restaurant on it.

The feature will be accessed via ferry and be based at the entrance of the port’s inner dock.

Exact details of the pontoon have not been given but Port Authority manager, Carlos Eleno, says more details will be announced soon.

A tender will be advertised to run the on-site restaurant.

The pontoon will allow people to access all areas of the port via ferry, notably the Muelle de Levante and the Muelle de Poniente, in a three kilometre circular route.

The Port Authority also confirmed the construction of a sports marina, located on quays 10, 12 and 14, with changes to original proposals.

Concession company, Puerta del Mar y Ocio, has increased its investment from €10 to €15 million with plans now to provide berths for luxury yachts up to 50 meters in length.

The concession, which will run for 10 years, will also feature, according to the Port Authority, ‘modern leisure, restaurant and shopping areas’ to tap into the luxury yacht market.

