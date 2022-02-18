A Spanish government website has launched a section dedicated to Murcia’s Mar Menor lagoon and the pollution issues surrounding it.

Ecological Transition Minister, Teresa Ribera, visited Murcia on February 11 to announce an extra €102 million to revitalise the lagoon.

Last September she allocated €382 million of expenditure through to 2026.

Around €20 million of the increase will go to help farmers in the Campo de Cartagena where illegal irrigation have caused the lagoon waters to be polluted.

Teresa Ribera’s department is now hosting the Mar Menor portal via the ministry’s Miteco website and aims to publicise all of the government’s measures to protect the lagoon.

The site features the latest details on the lagoon’s condition; recovery work; maps; and spaces where site users can offer feedback.

A potted recent history of the problems faced by the Mar Menor are included as well as the latest scientific reports.

READ MORE: