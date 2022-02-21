While Dolly Parton recently revealed her breasts are insured for a whopping $300K each and Mariah Carey has her voice insured for $70 million, they aren’t the only celebrities to protect their assets.

Elite athletes can lose their entire career if injury befalls them which is why they are among the big spenders when it comes to insuring their body parts.

The Olive Press takes a look at those sportsmen who have protected their assets for a hefty sum while working in Spain.

IKER CASILLAS

Goalkeepers are the only players who can touch the ball with their hands, so it is plain obvious that Iker Casillas, in his playing days, had to have his hands insured.

The 40-year-old from Madrid is considered one of the best goalkeepers in Spain’s history.

At the peak of his career while he was goalkeeper for Real Madrid and the Spanish national football team when they found glory as winners in the 2010 Fifa World Cup, he insured his hands for €7.4 million.

This insurance protected him both privately and professionally, 24 hours a day, anywhere in the world.

FERNANDO ALONSO

The famous racing driver from Asturias Fernando Alonso, 40, insured his thumbs alone for an eye-watering €10 million in 2010 when he was on the Ferrari Formula 1 team.

This part of his body is essential for driving, and he has also used it as a symbol for his victories.

According to the insurer

Santander who have insured the thumbs and who also gave the Oviedo-born a life and accident insurance for being the new image of its campaign explained: ‘Alonso’s thumbs are a symbol’.

“Because of my profession, as a driver, the high risk of F1 has made me realise that protection and foresight are fundamental in life,” said the Formula One driver.

LEO MESSI

Many consider him to be the greatest footballer in history and one of the greatest sportsmen who has ever lived.

So it comes as no surprise that Argentine player Lionel Messi takes care of his most precious asset, his legs, with which he secured more than 770 goals and won 38 official titles while playing for Barcelona FC and the Argentina national team.

They are valued at some €50 million according to the insurance company Acierto.com, a fair amount to keep his two most important working tools in good condition.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Like Messi, another footballer who made sure to protect his tools of the trade is Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is one of the best footballers in the world and also one of the highest earners.

His legs are worth gold – he knows it and so do the insurance companies.

In his time at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo had his legs insured for more than €100 million, according to Acierto.com.

Although he was not the beneficiary of this juicy policy, it was Real Madrid, who signed the contract with the insurer.

DAVID BECKHAM

The 46-year-old ex-Real Madrid football player has long been ranked as one of the most powerful players in the history of football.

His right foot could put the ball wherever he wanted and that made him one of the best, just like Messi.

But it wasn’t just his legs that were considered an asset as Beckham forged a career in modelling too.

For that reason, the former midfielder not only had insured his legs for €149 million in 2006 by Florentino Perez – the highest figure in the field so far -, but he also also had a policy to protect his face for €40 million.

