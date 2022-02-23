Villa

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 225,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 225,000

We are pleased to offer this ideal modern detached 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with private pool all on one level. The property comes fully furnished, and comprises of a good sized open plan lounge with dining area, American style fully fitted kitchen which benefits from a breakfast bar and has all white good included. There are two double bedrooms, both of which have fitted wardrobes, the master also boasting a spacious en-suite bathroom with walk in shower, the guest bathroom also has a bath. Outside there is a private garden with private swimming pool which is south facing, the property… See full property details

