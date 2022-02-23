BENIDORM has unveiled a new ‘start-of-the-art’ drone that can be used for both seaside and inland rescues.

‘Saturno’ is a 100% Spanish-made device and was demonstrated on Tuesday at the Paseo de Tamarindo at La Cala.

A rescue drill featured the drone helping a swimmer in difficulties at Poniente beach.

The device located him and then dropped a life jacket that opens automatically when it comes into contact with the sea.

‘SATURNO’ IN ACTION(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

‘Saturno’ has a surveillance and logging system that collects real time information that helps rescue workers, especially in dangerous situations like awkward terrain.

It’s regarded as advanced technology for any unmanned beach and mountain rescue operations and is designed to deal with all kinds of weather, including withstanding winds of up to 50 km/h.

The drone’s power system can keep it in the air for around 30 minutes before needing a recharge.

It also has its own loudspeaker system to deliver announcements and messages.

Benidorm’s Citizen Security councillor, Lorenzo Martinez, said: “Benidorm is always attentive to the latest advances in security, as we have shown by being pioneers in the use of drones by the Policia Local.”

“This type of technology represents a great advance in rescues and our obligation is to be at the forefront of technology to improve our operations and to provide the best possible service to Benidorm, ” he added.

