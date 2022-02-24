ONE person was killed as one of Andalucia’s busiest motorways was closed in one direction this morning following a multi-vehicle accident.

It happened at around 8.30am on the 434 junction, a few meters from the Aguadulce tunnel near Roquetas de Mar.

Police and fire services are still on the scene and police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the crash.

There is no word on injuries, but witnesses have described the accident as ‘multi-vehicle’.

It is thought the collision involved a truck and four cars.

Drivers are being told to expect delays in the area.

Inquiries into the accident are ongoing.

