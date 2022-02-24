AN Orihuela man allegedly made bathroom videos of his partner’s daughter after hiding a mobile phone in a shoe.

The Spaniard, 52, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Orihuela City for crimes against privacy and corrupting a minor.

He has no previous criminal record.

The secret videos were discovered by the victim when she went onto the home computer and spotted a folder containing the bathroom footage.

The shoe containing the phone had been strategically placed under a sink.

The girl, of unspecified age, filed a complaint with police.

Officers took away two mini-cameras; two mobile phones; a computer tablet; and various storage devices.

As well as the illegally-made bathroom videos, other downloaded child pornography footage was found.

