VALENCIAN Community president, Ximo Puig, has branded Thursday’s invasion of the Ukraine by Russia as a ‘terrible blow’ to the recovery of the region’s economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puig told reporters that the Valencia region ‘has an important commercial relationship with Russia and the Ukraine’.

The regional leader referred to the importance of Russian tourism in Valencia, especially around Benidorm and the Costa Blanca.

Other concerns are fruit exports to both Russia and the Ukraine and the dependence of Castellon Province’s ceramics industry on imports of Ukrainian clay.

Puig also stated that he was worried about further rises in raw material, gas, and fuel prices.

He promised ‘support and affection’ for the 21,000 Ukrainians who live in the Valencian Community.

“The Spanish government has Valencians alongside with the European Union to do everything possible to stop this absolutely unjust way,” added Puig.

“This attack by Russia is absolutely intolerable,” he declared.

READ MORE: