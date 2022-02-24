FIREFIGHTERS put out a forest blaze in the Alcalali area of Alicante Province in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 8.20 pm on Wednesday with witnesses saying that fireworks were set off shortly before the outbreak.

BOMBEROS BENISSA IMAGE

The blaze epicentre was close to some homes in the Calvari hamlet on the edge of Alcalali in the Marina Alta.

Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and nobody was injured.

Crews from Benissa and Denia brought the blaze under control with plumes of smoke visible several kilometres away.

The fire was fully extinguished shortly after midnight.

Guardia Civil officers also joined in the operation and are now investigating the incident.

The Alicante Province firefighters have not specified yet how much land was incinerated.

