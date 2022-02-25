TWO men who robbed six bars and restaurants in the Villajoyosa area of the Costa Blanca have been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The duo, aged 30 and 44, struck over several days in January and stole a total of €8,500.

They were caught after police got a call about a break-in taking place at a restaurant on an industrial estate.

Guardia and Villajoyosa Policia Local patrols rushed to the scene and spotted a car driving away at full speed from the premises.

The vehicle was intercepted and the two men, Romanian nationals, detained.

It was discovered the robbers used similar methods in five previous and recent break-ins.

Each target was accessed by using hammers and cutters to cut through security grilles and break down front doors.

Money was taken from cash registers and gaming machines and once the men looted the business, they sped off in their car.

The duo have existing records for similar crimes.

Despite that, they were released on bail after appearing before a Villajoyosa judge.

