A VAN flipped onto its side after crashing with an ambulance on a busy road in Sevilla.

The accident took place on the junction between Manuel Siurot Avenue and Calle Cardenal Ilundain.

The paramedics, aged 38 and 24, have been treated for minor injuries. The driver of the van, aged 60, was left unharmed.

Two fire engines were at the scene, after receiving an emergency call at 4pm on Friday (February 25).

A spokesman said the van had flipped on its side off the road after a collision with an ambulance.

They added that as no-one was trapped the fire crews helped to make the scene safe.

Officers say the road has now been reopened.

READ ALSO: