2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Almunecar with pool - € 189,000

Townhouse Almuñécar, Granada 2 beds 1 baths € 189,000

This spacious two storey townhouse with private garden, terrace and stunning views to the sea, mountains and coastline is located on the Fuentes de Almunecar urbanisation. The property comprises on the ground floor two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and direct access to the private garden. From the entrance hall stairs lead up and into a split level lounge with dining area. The ceiling is vaulted and the room is bright and airy. From the lounge double doors lead out to the private terrace with stunning coastal views. The terrace also has an… See full property details