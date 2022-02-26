YOU want to sell your property on the Costa Blanca but panic is setting in. Maybe you don’t know the legal process of selling in Spain. Or you haven’t a clue where to find potential buyers.

You’ve seen sold signs on so many properties – except your own!

Don’t waste your time and money stressing about selling your property. The team at VillaMia estate agent says property sales in Jávea are better than ever and they’ve put together these five top tips to help you sell your home on the Costa Blanca.

Make sure the price is right

Before putting your property on the market, check what other similar properties in the area have sold for. Over-pricing could mean your property is on the market for longer. Many estate agents offer a no-obligation valuation service to tell you what your property is worth.

Get paperwork ready before you sell

Estate agents can help with any legal requirements such as getting an energy certificate (EPC). Also, if you find out there are any infractions or embargos, it is always better to sort this out at the start.

Create a good first impression

Make your property looks appealing with:

? fresh paintwork

? clean walls, tiles, floors and windows

? a tidy garden

? no rubbish or clutter, so potential buyers can picture themselves living there.

Promoting your property

A sales board outside can help attract buyers and passing trade. Professional photography should also be arranged and is free for owners listing properties at VillaMia and a 3-d matterport video where possible.

Make sure your home is accessible

Make it as easy as possible for estate agents to make appointments with house-hunters by keeping your schedule as open as possible. Remember that if your home isn’t shown, it will be harder to sell and the agent will have alternative properties to show potential buyers. If the agent can have a key, this will help.

If you have a property to rent or sell, or are looking for one, contact VillaMia, part of Mia Costa Blanca SL, on sales@villamia.net, pop into the office on the Arenal in Jávea or call 96 579 4139.