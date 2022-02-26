A WORLD’S first exhibition in Gibraltar will feature digital artwork by Spanish and expat artists.

Xapo Bank will be transformed into the ‘Crypto Art Island’ exhibition in April, showcasing the most exciting new crypto and NFT artists in a world first.

NFTs (non fungible tokens) have taken the world by storm, changing the game of the art world and making headlines with million dollar sales.

They are digital artworks which can be bought with cryptocurrency and have a kind of digital watermark making them impossible to duplicate.

An eight-year-old British boy is among artists that will be showcased. Dutchie Dinnage, who lives between the UK and Marbella will have his work exhibited alongside some of the biggest names of the crypto-art world.

Dutchie Dinnage, 8, will showcase his art alongside some of the world’s most famous crypto-artists.

Photo: Joelle Dinnage.

Dutchie told the Olive Press: “I have been working on my art and NFTs after school, but not on Monday’s because then I have to do my homework.

“When I create my crypto art I show them to my mum and she is so proud of me. For me it is so much fun to do and when a piece is finished I get so happy, because it excites me knowing that they will be on auction at the Crypto Art Island NFT exhibition. I can’t wait to meet all the other artists and visitors.”

The exhibition will feature work from artists around Spain, including several expats.

There were around $11 billion of sales from NFT purchases from June to September last year, according to DappRadar, a market tracker.

Crypto Art Island takes place at Xapo Bank, Gibraltar, on April 30 and continues through to May 4. Opening times are 10am to 6pm.

READ MORE: