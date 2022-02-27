IT took 15 years to build at a cost of €86 million but Benidorm’s latest – and by far its largest – landmark has finally opened its doors.

The record-breaking Intempo skyscraper at 47 floors and 198 metres high is the EU’s tallest residential building.

And it also has some of Spain’s priciest apartments.

The two residences on the 45th floor boast an expansive 300 square metres of space and have been sold for more than €2 million apiece.

The other options include two bedroom flats covering 75 square metres as well as 95 square metres.

The prices started from €250,000, but those after a bargain may have missed out.

At the moment the cheapest property on sale is a 95 square metre apartment selling for €317,000.

Intempo, Europe’s tallest residential building, is finally complete on Spain’s Costa Blanca nearly 15 years after construction.

The massive block also has 13,000 square metres of common areas, including an 800-square-metre pool on the ground floor.

Those in the most exclusive top floors don’t have to descend to ground level when they fancy a swim, though – a heated indoor pool with stunning sea views is housed on the 46th floor. And above that are more communal areas including four Jacuzzis and a cocktail bar.

Birds eye view. All photos from Intempo website.

The skyscraper has a long and chequered history. Building work started in 2007 with a scheduled completion date of 2009.

The economic crisis of 2008, which badly hit Spain’s real estate sector, caused the first in a set of serious delays.

The Intempo was almost finished in 2014 but the promoter went bankrupt.

The skyscraper was bought by SVP Global in 2018 with an initial projection that the building would be fully completed by the first quarter of 2021.

