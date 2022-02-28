3 bedroom Villa for sale in Pilar de la Horadada with pool - € 299,000

Villa Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 299,000

Superb new construction 3 bedrooms and bathrooms, terrace, garden and private pool in Pilar de la Horadada PROPERTY ( Ref. MUNFORT V215 ) Brand new construction of 2019, you enter via the parking space or via the door to the street. On the right hand side is the private pool. The villa is on a plot of 177 m2. On the ground floor there is a large living/dining room with French windows leading directly to the terrace and the pool. The fully equipped open plan kitchen gives an even greater impression of space, opening directly onto the living room. A bedroom with en-suite bathroom has direct… See full property details