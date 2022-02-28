THE former owner and headteacher of Mallorca’s King Richard III College in Portals Nous has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years after sexually abusing two women.

James Berry, 77, who ran the select British school outside Palma for 30 years, was convicted of five charges, including rape at a Glasgow trial in January.

The crimes committed in Scotland go as far back as the early 1960s.

Berry was extradited from Spain in 2019 on a European Arrest Warrant.

BBC News reported that but for his age and the historic nature of the offences, Berry would have got a longer sentence of ten years.

The judge at an Edinburgh sentencing hearing described his crimes as ‘heinous.’

Berry was previously cleared by a Mallorca court over sex abuse allegations made in 2016.

In a March 2019 letter to parents after his latest arrest, Berry said: ‘‘The accusations have caused great pain to my loved ones, so I beg you to continue to trust us and especially support my family.”

Berry is married with three children and his family lives at Santa Ponsa.

READ MORE: