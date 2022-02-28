BENIDORM council has unanimously condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and opened four collection points for medical supplies.

Monday’s plenary meeting brought rare political unity as the authority joined other Valencian municipalities in expressing ‘solidarity with the Ukrainian population’.

Four collection points for medicines and first aid material to be sent to Ukraine have been established in the city and will remain open until Friday.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “The Ukrainian Consulate in Valencia this morning told us that at the moment they need medical material and that is why people or groups in Benidorm who want to collaborate are asked to focus on this type of product to make charitable contributions as effective as possible.”

TONI PEREZ (Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

Materials requested by the Consulate include all types of bandages; ointments for burns; thermal blankets; syringes with needles of different sizes; sterile material for treating wounds; scissors for cutting clothes and shoes; and, analgesics and antipyretics.

Toni Perez commented: “It is a question of getting to Ukraine the material that is most needed to attend to the affected civilian population. If those needs change, we will let the public know.”

Donations can be dropped off until this Friday, March 4, between 9.00 am and 8.00 pm at the Palau d’Esports l’Illa(Partida Salt de l’Aigua); the Casa del Fester on Calle La Biga; and the social centers ‘La Torreta’ on Avenida Ciudad Rea and ‘José Llorca Linares’ on Calle Goya.

Perez said collections are also happening in schools and colleges and Benidorm council will pick everything up and take the items to the Ukrainian Consulate in Valencia.

READ MORE: