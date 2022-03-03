AN EXPAT Ukrainian has abandoned his construction job in Murcia southern Spain to head to Kyiv to join the resistance against Putin’s invading forces.

Sergio Curas from Murcia is among thousands of Ukrainians abandoning their safe expat lives to return to their homeland to face the Russian army.

He and two friends left Murcia with news of the invasion on February 24 and is now in Kyiv where he has been trained in the basics of resistance fighting.

“We used to be normal citizens, and we left our job to join the war,” he told Spanish broadcaster Antena 3 in a live video call from the frontline.

“There are three or four bombings every day targeting civilians and destroying homes,” he said.

“We are going to get weapons and we are going to wait for them,” he said of the Russian soldiers who are currently marching towards the capital.

“I feel very proud of the Ukrainians, they are resisting the aggressiveness of the Kremlin,” he said. “If we don’t help them, who is going to help?”

Fighting alongside Ukrainians are other nationalities, many of them ex-servicemen, who feel moved to travel to the embattled country to fight against Putin’s forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has created the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine and called on foreign volunteers to help Ukraine fight the Russian troops.

“I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too,” said Dmytro Kuleba, minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine.

