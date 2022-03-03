CONMEN posing as Valencian government employees have been contacting elderly residents in Petrer to make appointments to disinfect their mattresses.

The scammers have been cold-calling people in the Alicante Province town.

They claim to be part of a non-existent ‘free-of-charge’ initiative to treat mattresses against Covid-19.

Petrer Policia Local says the scammers picked up information via the calls about potential robbery targets.

That included the age of a property owner and whether they lived on their own.

They then arranged a visit for a potential distraction burglary.

The police believe that no robberies have taken place after receiving a number of complaints from residents.

They’ve issued a warning over the deception and asked residents to be careful and not to let strangers into homes or anybody offering services that appear to be ‘too good to be true’.

